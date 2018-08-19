Otters capitalize on Freedom errors to win third straight

FLORENCE, KY(WFIE) - For the second time in just over a week, Jeff Gardner threw out the tying run at the plate in the late going, helping the Evansville Otters snuck by the Florence Freedom with an 8-7 win on Saturday night at UC Health Stadium.
With the bases loaded in the first inning, Florence struck first as Jordan Brower brought home a run with a walk to force in Caleb Lopes from third base.
The Otters tied the game in the second. Brant Whiting doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a ground ball. Austin Bush brought Whiting home from third with an RBI ground out to tie the score at 1-1.
Evansville took the lead for the first time thanks a leaky Florence defense. With David Cronin at second, Ryan Long grounded out to short and the first baseman Jacob Wark attempted to throw out Cronin who was advancing to third base, but Wark airmailed the ball into the stands to allow Cronin to score and put the Otters ahead 2-1.
Florence scored three in the fourth to pull ahead. Lopes tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Skylar Ewing pushed Florence in front with a two-run double.
In the top of the sixth, Cronin crushed a two-run homer, his second of the year, to put Evansville ahead 6-4.
John Price Jr. brought the Freedom to within one run thanks to a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.
The Freedom tied the score at 7-7 on a Taylor Bryant RBI double in the seventh.
Evansville went back in front with two runs in the eighth. With men at first and second, J.J Gould singled to right and an error from Ricky Ramirez Jr. allowed the go ahead run to score from second and put runners at second and third. A wild pitch then let Taylor Lane scamper home from third to put the Otters ahead 8-6.
Florence got a run back in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Jordan Brower but Gardner threw out the potential tying run at the plate to keep Evansville ahead 8-7.
Jeff Thompson came on in the ninth and pitched a perfect frame to earn his first save of the year as the Otters emerged victorious, 8-7.
Matt Chavarria picks up his fourth win of the year, his second in as many nights for the Otters. The righty pitched 1.1 innings allowing one run on three hits.
Cody Gray is hit with the loss for Florence. In 1.2 innings, Gray allowed two runs, one earned while striking out four and allowing three hits.
Ty Hensley started for the Otters and received a no-decision. Coming off his no-hit performance, Hensley went 3.2 innings, allowing, four runs, one earned, on six hits and six walks.
Chuck Weaver went six innings in his start for the Freedom but also gets a no-decision. Weaver allowed six runs, four earned, on nine hits, one walk while punching out three.
The Otters wrap up their series with the Freedom tomorrow afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET at UC Health Stadium.
Courtesy: Otters Media Relations