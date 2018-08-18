Otters rally late to take down Freedom

With two outs in the eighth, the Otters strung together four straight hits to plate three runs and take a 10-8 lead. Cronin started it with single and Long followed him with another base hit. Harrison then picked up his third hit of the night, a single, driving home Cronin to tie the game. Following Harrison, Gardner came through in the clutch with a two-run double to give Evansville a 10-8 edge.