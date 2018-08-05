Princeton Tigers 2018 football schedule

Princeton Tigers 2018 football schedule
By Jared Goffinet | July 29, 2018 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:38 PM

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Perhaps the toughest part of the Tiger's schedule comes in the middle of September with games against Gibson Southern and Jasper.

  • August 17: at Evansville North
  • August 24: vs Terre Haute North Vigo (Special needs recognition activities)
  • August 31: vs Washington Hatchets (PCHS Cheer Dance performance at halftime)
  • September 7: at Mt. Carmel Golden Aces
  • September 14: vs Gibson Southern
  • September 21: vs Jasper Wildcats
  • September 28: at Boonville Pioneers
  • October 5: vs Mt. Vernon Wildcats
  • October 12: at Vincennes Lincoln Alices

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.