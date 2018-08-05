Princeton Tigers 2018 football schedule

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Perhaps the toughest part of the Tiger's schedule comes in the middle of September with games against Gibson Southern and Jasper.
- August 17: at Evansville North
- August 24: vs Terre Haute North Vigo (Special needs recognition activities)
- August 31: vs Washington Hatchets (PCHS Cheer Dance performance at halftime)
- September 7: at Mt. Carmel Golden Aces
- September 14: vs Gibson Southern
- September 21: vs Jasper Wildcats
- September 28: at Boonville Pioneers
- October 5: vs Mt. Vernon Wildcats
- October 12: at Vincennes Lincoln Alices
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.