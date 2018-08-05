South Spencer Rebels 2018 football schedule

By Jared Goffinet | July 29, 2018 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:40 PM

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - The Rebels will look to get off to a fast start this season with back-to-back home games to start the 2018 season.

  • August 17: vs North Posey Vikings
  • August 24: vs Gibson Southern Titans
  • August 31: at Tell City Marksmen
  • September 7: at Owensboro Catholic (KY)
  • September 14: at Southridge Raiders
  • September 21: vs Pike Central Chargers
  • September 28: vs Forest Park Rangers
  • October 5: at Boonville
  • October 12: at Heritage Hills Patriots

