Mater Dei Wildcats 2018 football schedule

Mater Dei Wildcats 2018 football schedule
(Source: Mater Dei Twitter)
By Jared Goffinet | July 28, 2018 at 1:03 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:38 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Mater Dei Wildcats will be at home for perhaps their toughest three games this season: Castle, Central, and Reitz.

  • August 18: at Indian Creek
  • August 25: vs Apollo (Border Bowl)
  • August 31: at Harrison Warriors
  • September 7: at Memorial Tigers
  • September 14: at North Huskies
  • September 21: vs Castle Knights (Homecoming)
  • September 28: at Bosse Bulldogs
  • October 5: vs Central Bears (Senior night)
  • October 12: vs Reitz Panthers

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.