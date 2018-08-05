Mater Dei Wildcats 2018 football schedule

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Mater Dei Wildcats will be at home for perhaps their toughest three games this season: Castle, Central, and Reitz.
- August 18: at Indian Creek
- August 25: vs Apollo (Border Bowl)
- August 31: at Harrison Warriors
- September 7: at Memorial Tigers
- September 14: at North Huskies
- September 21: vs Castle Knights (Homecoming)
- September 28: at Bosse Bulldogs
- October 5: vs Central Bears (Senior night)
- October 12: vs Reitz Panthers
