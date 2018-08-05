Central Bears 2018 football schedule

Central Bears 2018 football schedule
By Jared Goffinet | July 28, 2018 at 12:51 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:43 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Central Bears will face a tough start to the conference schedule as their first three SIAC games (Bosse, Reitz, Castle) are on the road.

  • August 17: vs Paoli
  • August 25: vs Daviess County (Border Bowl at Enlow Field)
  • August 31: at Bosse Bulldogs
  • September 7: at Reitz Panthers
  • September 14: at Castle Knights
  • September 21: vs Harrison Warriors
  • September 28: vs Memorial Tigers
  • October 5: at Mater Dei Wildcats
  • October 12: vs North Huskies

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.