Central Bears 2018 football schedule

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Central Bears will face a tough start to the conference schedule as their first three SIAC games (Bosse, Reitz, Castle) are on the road.
- August 17: vs Paoli
- August 25: vs Daviess County (Border Bowl at Enlow Field)
- August 31: at Bosse Bulldogs
- September 7: at Reitz Panthers
- September 14: at Castle Knights
- September 21: vs Harrison Warriors
- September 28: vs Memorial Tigers
- October 5: at Mater Dei Wildcats
- October 12: vs North Huskies
