Fire breaks out at Princeton apartment

A fire broke out just at a Princeton apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called around 12:30 p.m. to Summerset West Apartments, not long after the fires at the train derailment were finally out.

Firefighters believe it was caused by an electrical problem.

We're told several elderly people live in the apartments. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Two apartments are directly affected.

The Red Cross is helping victims who do not have a place to go.

Residents told me they heard a “boom.” And were rushed out of the apartment. pic.twitter.com/FHgE6dJHr6 — Chellsie Brown (@Chellsie14News) June 19, 2018

Princeton Fire Fighters have been working almost non-stop since Sunday night between the train derailment & structural fires. One firefighter told me this is the same SAME crew/shift that has been fighting #train derailment fire all night & morning. pic.twitter.com/wH0OG6NEJ8 — Sydney Miller (@Sydney14News) June 19, 2018

Update. Man who thought he lost his cat has found it alive. People who have loved ones they can stay with are going with them. Red Cross is putting others in hotels. People are going in to get belongings they need now. @14News pic.twitter.com/EMQpB7eCXl — Chellsie Brown (@Chellsie14News) June 19, 2018

