Fire breaks out at Princeton apartment

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

A fire broke out just at a Princeton apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called around 12:30 p.m. to Summerset West Apartments, not long after the fires at the train derailment were finally out. 

Firefighters believe it was caused by an electrical problem.

We're told several elderly people live in the apartments. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Two apartments are directly affected. 

The Red Cross is helping victims who do not have a place to go.

