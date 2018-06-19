Active search underway for dog missing after kayak flipped

A cash reward is offered for a missing French Bulldog.

Jax, a one-year-old male, went missing last Thursday when the kayak he was in overturned in Pigeon Creek.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. near Highway 41.

Another dog, Carley, was found. She did not survive.

Jax's owners tell us he was wearing a life jacket and is white with brown and black markings. One of his markings on his side looks like Mickey Mouse.

Owners tell us several people say they saw him walking near Cedar Hall School.

KC's Time Out Lounge posted to Facebook that contributions from KC's Marina Pointe, Timeout, and Corner Pocket have contributed to double the reward money. It's now at $4,000.

If you see or find Jax, call Michelle or Jaren at 812-779-6042 or 812-779-7755.

