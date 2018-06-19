Gov. Holcomb pledges millions in funding to help child services

We're learning some of the steps Indiana state will take to improve the Department of Child Services.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he will tap the state's surplus to increase support to the agency.

He pledged to take action after a report he commissioned found caseworkers at the Department of Child Services are underpaid, among dozens of other findings.

The state consultant concluded there are widespread problems at the agency, which is understaffed, plagued by high turnover and dominated by a "culture of fear."

Holcomb says he will make $25 million available immediately to help.

