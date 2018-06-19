One more hot and humid day before rain brings some relief

We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, but rain will bring us some relief from the heat starting tomorrow.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon, but it may feel like the upper 90s to near 100° when you add in the humidity.

We will see a few more clouds today than we did Monday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening, primarily along and north of I-64.

Our rain chances ramp up for the second half of the week as a low pressure system moves in from the west. We are not talking about a total washout, but scattered showers and storms look likely Wednesday afternoon and evening and on and off through Thursday and Friday.

The good news is the clouds and rain will help cool us down. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and mid 80s through the end of the week.

Scattered rain chances linger in the forecast for your weekend, but there is still some uncertainty about the track of the cold front on the backside of that low pressure system. If it goes to our north this weekend, our rain chances will decrease. If it goes right through the Tri-State, our rain chances will increase. We will keep you updated throughout the week.

