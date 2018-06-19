Day 13 of Hagan murder trial wraps up - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Day 13 of Hagan murder trial wraps up

Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff Office) Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff Office)
Halee Rathgeber Halee Rathgeber
Day 13 of Isaiah Hagan's murder trial wrapped up Tuesday.

The day started with the jury finishing the interrogation video between Hagan and detectives. It was about an eight-hour long video.

In the video, Hagan admitted to being at the soccer fields with Halee the night before her body was found.        

Hagan also admitted to throwing her cell phone out his car window because he was scared. 

Detectives spent a lot of time focusing on why? Detectives told Hagan without it, Halee's death looks like a cold-blooded murder. 

The video wrapped up with detectives advising Hagan he's being arrested on murder, felony murder, robbery, and obstruction of justice. 

If convicted, Hagan could spend the rest of his life behind bars. 

After the interrogation video, lead investigator Detective Paul Kruse took the stand again. The defense questioned him heavily on his involvement in this case and asked him about evidence that's been collected, and other names that have been brought up several times in this trial. 

Jordan Hughes also took the stand. After every question by the defense, she invoked her fifth amendment right in a prepared statement from her lawyer. 

Hughes teared up when she was asked if Halee knew about the death of her baby Jaxson Wheeler. Halee was Jaxon's godmother. 

The trial is scheduled to resume around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

