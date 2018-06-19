Man arrested after Henderson Co. chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested after Henderson Co. chase

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Alan Byrne, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center) Alan Byrne, 49. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Deputies arrested a man after he tried to speed away from them in his truck.

The sheriff's office says there was a complaint around 11 Monday morning about a revving engine in the area of Clark Street. 

Deputies later found that truck on Vayden Street as it headed toward 7th Street and Kings Mill Road. That's when deputies tried to pull it over, but the driver took off.

The sheriff's office says 49-year-old Alan Byrne was the driver.

He led deputies to his sister's house and then got out of his truck and surrendered to the deputies.

The sheriff's office says they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.

Byrne is facing several charges including evading police and drug possession.

