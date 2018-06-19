Plane crashes in parking lot of Dubois Co. business

A small plane crashed at a business in Ferdinand late Monday night. (Indiana State Police)



Indiana State Police said a single-engine airplane crashed upside down in the parking lot of MasterBrand Cabinets on West 3rd St.

We're told a pilot and passenger were hurt and taken to the hospital. Authorities believe their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Troopers say both the pilot, 52-year-old Gregory Solsrud, and the passenger, 18-year-old Winston Solsrud, were from Georgia.

No MasterBrand employees were hurt.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

