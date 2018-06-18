More races, more money, bigger payouts this year at Ellis Park

Horse racing fans rejoice, we're now less than two weeks away, from the first race, of Ellis Park's 2018 live meet.

There's good news, for the track. In fact, Ellis Racing secretary, Dan Bork, is predicting this meet could be one of the track's best-ever.

Here's why: Kentucky Downs racetrack, has transferred a grand total of $2.9-million dollars to Ellis Park. The money will go towards funding an additional four $1,000 turf stakes races, to be ran August 5.

Also, across the board, race payouts will be the highest-ever, as Ellis will now offer a record, $230,000 a day, in purses. Of course, race fans can expect the usual family fun at the track, as camel and ostrich races, along with the wiener dogs, will return again, this summer.

"This is like home to me, my father was raised just down the road in Providence, and I've been coming here since I was 5 or 6 years old," explained Buff Bradley, horse trainer, explained. "The atmosphere here it is, it's a laid-back, different kinda atmosphere than you find at most places. You see a lot of the people come out and have a really good time, sitting at the picnic tables."

In all, there will be 10 stakes races this year, including the Grade-3, Groupie Doll, on August 12. The first day of the meet is Sunday, July 1.

