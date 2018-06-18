Fires now out at scene of Gibson Co. train derailment

The fires at the site of the Gibson County train derailment have been put out.

Tuesday morning, crews were down to 6 or 7 rail cars that were still on fire. Shortly before noon Tuesday, Princeton Fire Department said all the fires had been put out and crews were heading back to the station for some rest.

Princeton FD: THE FIRES ARE OUT!

Crews have returned to the station (for now)

Princeton Fire Chief Mike Pflug says the response to the train derailment has taken its toll on the firefighters, Pflug himself saying he has only gotten about 45 minutes of sleep since Sunday.

Many locals were at the scene on Monday trying to get close to get any video they could of the burning train.

Kevin Davidson said he was on 41 in Gibson County when that first explosion happened Sunday night.

Davidson said he was driving home from Princeton Sunday night when he saw a giant fireball that he said went several hundred feet into the air.

When he realized it was an explosion near the train tracks Davidson said he came back and shot video from the overpass. "I knew it was a train explosion. I was hoping it was a once in a lifetime event and that there weren't going to be any more explosions. It just was a surreal situation. You just don't expect to see a fireball going several hundred feet as you're driving down 41," said Davidson.

Hotels in Princeton today who were filled with displaced residents before they were allowed back into their homes.

Residents said many of them had not been able to sleep because they weren't sure how quickly they would be able to get back to their homes.

One woman told us she had three propane tanks behind her home and others said a fireworks shop was near the explosion.

Monday, Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt spoke at a press conference about the situation.

Schmitt said, "Being displaced is not an easy thing. A special thank you to them for their understanding for that and patience is key. Barring anything happening as far as weather patterns and stuff like that, that would cause there to be anything else, we hope to not to have to disrupt them any further."

