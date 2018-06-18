Residents forced to evacuate homes for safety

John Abel and his family were one of the 70 to 80 households forced to leave their home Sunday night because of a train derailment.

He was with his wife and four kids at his parent's house when they heard a loud boom. They rushed home to make sure everything was okay.

Their home was fine but their dog was stuck inside. Shortly after they arrived, police started to enforce those mandatory evacuations.

After nearly 20 hours, John and his family are able to get back inside their home. He told us he's excited to be back in his own bed, something many in the area won't take for granted any time soon.

