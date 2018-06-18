Daviess Co. sheriff earns 'Sheriff of the Year' honor

The National Sheriff's Association named Daviess County Sheriff, Keith Cain, as it's 2018 "Sheriff of the Year."

Sheriff Cain accepted the award at the NSA's annual conference happening now in New Orleans. Sheriff Cain posted some pictures on the department's Facebook page.

He says any success he has enjoyed as Sheriff is because of the professionalism, courage, and hard work of those in the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.