Changes made to I-69 Ohio River Crossing alternative routes

Project officials are expected to choose a preferred alternative by this fall (WFIE).

Officials have updated the central alternative route for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing bridge project.

The new proposed route would improve access to U.S. 60 and the commercial strip. The two West alternative routes also had slight modifications.

They would reduce impact to residences and businesses.

The project team has held several community conversations in both Evansville and Henderson along with a booth recently set up at Tri-Fest.

Officials say I-69 will be tolled, regardless of which alternative is selected.

They say the toll revenue is necessary to get a new I-69 bridge built and to be able to operate and maintain cross-river mobility in the area.

Officials say the question mark is US 41. They say tolling US 41 may be necessary if West Alternative 1 or Central Alternative 1 is selected.

"They'll have to take that information and digest that and decide how does this project work," said ORX Spokesperson, Mindy Peterson. "Are we able to make a toll-free option a possibility, or can this project not happen without the revenue? So there are some hard decisions that will be made at a later date."

Project officials are expected to choose a preferred alternative by this fall.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.