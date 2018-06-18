Malco Theater building will have new owners; more moving to Hwy-54

As more Owensboro businesses move from south Frederica to Highway 54, some are worried what will become of South Fredrica.

On Monday, we are learning that there will be a new owner at the Malco Theater. That's because Malco is currently building a new location in the Gateway Commons.

Legacy Church confirmed to 14 News that they signed a letter of intent to buy the Malco Theater on Frederica. They said they needed to expand and found the Theater the best option for them.

But some community members worry that as businesses continue to move from Frederica to Highway 54 that those living on the west side of town will have to travel to get to their favorite stores.

The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation says that's not entirely true.

"People that live in that area, there are still people that live on that side that are like I'm not driving all the way out to 54, people on 54 say the same thing," Sharla Wells the interim CEO of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation said. "So you still have your general population base that will support that. I'm sure there will be some impact, but I wouldn't say it's the most significant."

Malco hasn't confirmed a date on when their new Theater will open, but both Legacy Church and Gulfstream, who owns the property Malco is building on, both expect it to open around the beginning of next year. Which means Legacy Church won't move in until then.

