USI volleyball announces 2018 schedule

University of Southern Indiana Volleyball will begin the 2018 season at home, hosting the Double Tree Invitational at the Physical Activities Center August 24-25.

USI will play four games over the two days, taking on Ohio Dominican University, Kentucky State University, Minnesota State University-Mankato and Edinboro University.

The following weekend, the Screaming Eagles play four more games in Canton, Ohio, as part of the Malone Hall of Fame City Challenge.

Upon return from Ohio, USI opens Great Lakes Valley Conference action at Maryville University September 7 to kick off five straight road games, concluding with defending GLVC champion Lewis University September 15.

The Eagles are back at home for a pair of games September 21-22 against Truman State University and Quincy University, before hitting the road once again. The three-game road trip begins September 28 with a visit to national semifinalist Rockhurst University, followed by visits to William Jewell College and Bellarmine University.

USI then hosts Lewis and the University of Indianapolis before traveling for the Midwest Region Crossover October 12-13 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Five of the final six games on the Eagles' schedule will be in the PAC, with the exception being October 23 at the University of Illinois Springfield. USI wraps up the regular season by hosting McKendree University November 3.

The GLVC Tournament is scheduled for November 8-10 at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria, Illinois. After improving to 12-9, 5-13 GLVC a year ago, USI is looking to get back to the GLVC Tournament for the first time since 2015.

USI loses defensive specialist Shannon Farrell, the career leader in digs, but returns junior outside hitter Mikaila Humphrey (Floyd Knobs, Indiana) and sophomore setter Casey Cepicky, (St. Louis, Missouri), who led the team in kills and assists, respectively.

Courtesy: USI Athletics