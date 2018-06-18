Scattered storms will break the heat this week

Our first sweltering temperatures of the year will drag on through Tuesday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms should gradually break the heat wave over the next several days.

Forecast heat index ("feels like") temperatures will top out below 100 on Tuesday afternoon as clouds and showers develop over the Tri-State:

Wednesday will bring similar conditions with hot and humid, but not quite as bad as the past weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State at risk for "General" thunderstorms; severe weather not expected, but heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

Wednesday looks much the same. Coverage of the storms should increase through the week.

