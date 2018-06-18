Officials give update on train derailment cleanup

Officials in Gibson County gave an update on the train derailment cleanup.

Around 1:40 p.m. Monday, roads were reopened, and evacuations were lifted.

They had been in place since Sunday evening when several cars derailed and caught fire. It happened south of Alabama Street in Princeton.

No one was hurt.

Two fires continue to burn at the site.

Monday afternoon we heard updates from Indiana State Police, Princeton Fire, the Red Cross, and the Princeton Mayor.





Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.