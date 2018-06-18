3 arrested in Henderson golf course burglaries

Police have arrested three men in connection with burglaries at the Henderson Municipal Golf Course.

On June 11, officers responded to a burglary at the golf course located. Police say money was missing and there was damage to the facility.

[PREVIOUS: Police looking into burglary at Henderson golf course]

Police say the golf course was burglarized again on Thursday and a utility vehicle valued at almost $10,000 was stolen along with other items.

Late Sunday night, officers checking on the golf course found that it had been broken into a third time. A short time later, 18-year-old Charles Ivie Jr., of Henderson, called 911 reporting a robbery and said he was hurt.

Police say Ivie had a large gash to his hand, but eventually confessed that he hurt himself while trying to break into the concession stand at Park Field. Officers found broken glass and blood at the scene.

Police were then able to identify two other suspects involved in the burglaries at the golf course, 20-year-old Austin Pinkston and 19-year-old Jordan King, both from Henderson.

Police say Pinkston confessed to burglarizing the golf course three separate times as retaliation for the golf course firing him a long time ago.

Pinkston and Ivie told police that King was the one who stole the utility vehicle and then dumped it in the Green River.

All three men are facing various charges including burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

