Hazardous heat, humidity continue today and tomorrow

The hazardous heat and humidity continues for the first part of the workweek.

Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Isolated thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day will be dry.

That is a couple degrees cooler than this weekend, but the heat index values may still reach the triple digits, which is dangerously hot.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for southeast Illinois as well as portions of Indiana north of I-64 until 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EDT).

Tuesday will still be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s, but we will see a few more clouds move in, and there will be a slightly greater chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Our rain chances will continue to increase as we head toward midweek, but that rain won't do much to cool us off. High temperatures will still be in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.