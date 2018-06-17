Meyer Finishes U.S. Open tied for 20th - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Meyer Finishes U.S. Open tied for 20th

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Southampton, NY (WFIE) -

Evansville Central grad, Dylan Meyer had quite a run, at the U-S Open.

It was his first-ever appearance, in a major golf tournament, and his first-ever tourney, in which he was actually able to get paid, as a pro.  His first round was a rough one, as he, along with everyone else, battled tough conditions, enroute to a +7.  He rebounded Friday, though, with a 1-under, 69, to make the cut, at +6.  Saturday, he shot 1-over, putting him back at +7.  So, a couple nice consistent scores, as he came into the final round.  However, Meyer was a little more up-and-down Sunday, as he shot a 4-over par, 74.  He did make four birdies, including three, in a four-hole stretch, but he also had six bogeys and a double bogey.  Meyer finished the tournament, at plus-11, and in a tie for 20th place. Brooks Koepka is your winner, at plus-1.

Tommy Fleetwood finished in second place, a stroke back.

Powered by Frankly