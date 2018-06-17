Members of LGBTQ community come together for Evansville Pride March

Members of the LGBTQ community came together for the first Evansville Pride March (WFIE)

Five or 500, the number doesn't matter to those who showed up for the Evansville Pride March. The fact that they were there to show their support for the LGBTQ community in Evansville is what really counts.

"Had people come out after we stepped off just to stand and support those that are walking, and so that means a lot because every year it's going to grow," Event Director Stacey Easley said. "Evansville Pride's parade, the support for our LGBT community, and embracing diversity and embracing equality is going to continue."

Marchers and supporters alike lit up Haynes Corner with rainbows this afternoon to make a proud declaration.

"Growing up in Evansville as an openly gay man has not always been the easiest thing, and I think as we've watched downtown really come to life and progress it's just so amazing to see," said marcher Nate McCullough-Haddix. "Regardless of scale, regardless of size, the fact that people are showing up for this, the fact we're even acknowledging Pride month here in Evansville, is pretty incredible."

A statement that members of the community like Nate says is overdue.

"I lovingly joke that Evansville is about 300 miles south and about 30 years behind Indianapolis, and events like this make it feel like we're finally catching up with what an urban community should be," he continued.

Giving those in the LGBTQ community a way to express their true selves.

"People have that opportunity to be themselves and love who they love and not have to worry about what other people are going to think about them, and so it's very enlightening it's very uplifting," said Spokesperson for the Tri-State Alliance Skyler Lindauer.

Event directors say they are already planning next year's march and hope to make it bigger and better.

