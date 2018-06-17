Evacuation lifted, roads being reopened after train derailment

Highway 41 is back open and families are being let back into their homes after a train derailment Sunday night near Toyota in Gibson County.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday. CSX authorities say the train was carrying potentially hazardous materials which exploded.

TRAIN DERAILMENT NEAR PRINCETON (Gibson County) south of Alabama Street - Aerial Photos taken within last hour #AvoidArea @ISPJasper @ISPEvansville pic.twitter.com/5iQpqB1c8n — Sgt. Curt Durnil (@ISPBloomington) June 18, 2018

The fire burned overnight, forcing about 60-70 homes within a half mile to evacuate.

INDOT also closed Hwy 41 from State Road 68 to State Road 64 in Princeton.

State troopers say 23 train cars derailed. Five of those had propane tanks which caused the explosion. There's also liquid petroleum on these cars and crews are letting them burn out.

Two cars with propane are still on fire, and two cars full of frozen french fries. That's what officials say caused a lot of the smoke.

CSX will remove cars north of the derailed cars first to get to those that are still on fire.

CSX officials would not comment on camera and sent us this statement:

At approximately 8:10 p.m. this evening, a CSX train derailed several railcars near Princeton, IN. Preliminary reports indicate a release from a railcar containing propane, and there were no reported injuries at this time. CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The train consisted of two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.

Troopers say as far as air quality goes, there is nothing hazardous.

The manager of Windsor Machine and Stamping, which was also closed, said they are starting back on regular schedule at 7 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, no one was hurt.

