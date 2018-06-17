Questions rise as adult prom is canceled

We are looking into an event that was canceled last minute this weekend leaving many with unanswered questions.

According to the Facebook Page "Evansville Events" an event called "The Adult Prom Evansville 2018, Remember the Time," was canceled on the day of the event.

The prom was supposed to be held at the Evansville Events Plaza on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The events page says tickets were $75 per couple and proceeds were to benefit the Evansville Association for the Blind.

We've reached out to the event creator who says he apologizes and will repay everyone.

We will continue to follow this story.

