Otters drop series finale to Beach Bums

The Evansville Otters were unable to complete the three-game sweep of the Traverse City Beach Bums Sunday afternoon as Traverse City bested Evansville 5-2 at Bosse Field.

Mike Rizzitello opened the scoring for the Otters in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run triple, his second three-base hit of the season.



Traverse City tied the game in the top of the fifth when a David Cronin fielding error allowed two runs to score.



With the game still tied in the eighth, Kendall Patrick hit a two-run double off the right field wall to put the Beach Bums in front 4-2.



Traverse City tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth on an Arby Field RBI single to right.



Matt Williams came on for the ninth and tossed a scoreless inning to earn his third save of the season as the Beach Bums claimed the 5-2 victory.



Sean Adler gets the loss for the Otters, his third of the season. Adler allowed two runs in an inning of work.



John Havird gets the win for Traverse City as he threw seven innings, allowing just two runs while punching out six.



Otters starter Luc Rennie is dealt the no-decision after throwing seven innings and giving up two unearned runs while striking out five.



Courtesy: Evansville Otters