3 charged with aiding jail escape; search continues for 2 inmates

From left to right: Wendi Owen, Carly Schmittler & Elijah Locher are accused of aiding in the escape. (Source: White County Jail)

Authorities are still looking for two escaped inmates after three broke out of the White County Jail.

The White County Sheriffs Department along with the US Marshal Service need your help if you see these men.

"Well, it didn't bother me too much, but if there's a murder out, it might be," said Deane Fleck, who lives near White County Jail.

People living near the White County jail where the three men broke out early Saturday morning say they are paying extra attention to their surroundings.

"Whenever they said there's a murder out, that made a little difference, but I'm not really that afraid; I have a gun right beside me," Fleck continued.

Deputies say 28-year-old Justin Bray, along with 24-year-old Zachery Shock and 61-year-old Johnny Tipton, all broke out of the White County Jail using a pipe to break an opening in the brick wall.

The Sheriff says they started breaking out around 7:00 p.m. and broke through by 3:05 a.m.

He says five other inmates stayed inside the cell.

The Sheriff says later in the day, Bray was spotted while driving by a police officer. He says a chase started, and Bray crashed.

The Sheriff says Bray jumped in a nearby body of water, and got away for a little while until a deputy spotted him walking on a county road.

Deputies say he tried to run, but was caught east of Crossville Illinois in an oil field tank.

Deputies are still looking for Tipton and Shock. Shock was being held for murder which is why it is so important for anyone with information to come forward.

Three people, who are accused of helping with the escape, were arrested over the weekend.

Wendi Owen and Carly Schmittler are still in jail. The Sheriff says Elijah Locher was released Monday morning because his charges are still under review by the State's Attorney.

Sunday evening, around 8:30, the sheriff's office says they received several reports from drivers that two men matching the description of Shock and Tipton were seen walking along Illinois Rt. 1, about a mile north of Rt. 141.

The witnesses told authorities that the men left the road and ran into a wooded area between Norris City and Omaha. The sheriff's office says a massive search effort was made in the area, but they the men were not found.

The sheriff's office says both men were wearing shorts and no shirt.

Neighbors say they are taking all precautions possible to stay safe.

"I'm ready for him," Fleck said.

If you have any information on where these men are, contact the White County Sheriffs Department.

