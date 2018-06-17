EPD starts fund raising efforts for Cops Connecting with Kids

Evansville officers gathered at the Dream Car Museum this weekend in hopes of raising $20,000 for the big trip to Orlando this year (WFIE)

The Evansville Police Department says for this year's trip, they plan to take 54 kids from four schools in the Evansville area to Disney World, but it's not cheap.

The whole trip will cost about $80,000 for all of the kids and chaperones. So, they are starting to raise money now giving children who would otherwise never have the opportunity the trip of a lifetime.

Officers tell us Cops Connecting with Kids has created great relationships with local students, rather than them being afraid of the police.

"They saw us as people with names and not nicknames," Sergeant Jason Cullum with EPD said.

The fundraiser included lunch deals as well as meat sales.

Sgt. Cullum has been on several of the trips before and said they let the schools choose who gets to go.

"This is a kid that comes in every day and regardless of what obstacles they're trying to overcome to be successful at school; they're doing everything that they can," he said.

In the fifth year of the program, it continues to grow and reach even more children.

"Through this program, you realize that there are good kids that are in bad situations who sometimes make bad choices," Sgt. Cullum said. "And it's not that they are intentionally going out trying to be a bad kid, they just need a little bit of guidance. And if we can do that through this program, that's what we're looking for."

Sgt Cullum said Sunday afternoon that they were really close to reaching their $20,000 goal for the weekend.

He says their next step is to reach out to local businesses to sponsor each student.

