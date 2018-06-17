Meyer begins final round of 2018 U.S. Open - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Meyer begins final round of 2018 U.S. Open

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Dylan Meyer (Source: US Open Website)
Southampton, NY (WFIE) -

In his first professional golf tournament, Evansville native Dylan Meyer is showing he belongs on the big stage.

Entering the final round on Sunday, Meyer was tied for 10th with a 7-over par score.

Watch 14 News at 5 p.m. for an update on how Meyer finished at the 2018 U.S. Open.

