Southridge loses IHSAA Baseball State Championship

Southridge hoped to return from Indy with a new trophy after they take on Boone Grove on Saturday.

The Raiders (21-6) made their first appearance in the state baseball title game. For Boone Grove (21-5), this was their second trip (2000) to the state final.

Unfortunately, Southridge couldn't hold on and lost the state championship 5-4 with all bases loaded.

14 Sports reporter Aaron Hancock on Twitter gave live updates from Saturday's game:

