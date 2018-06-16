Ellis Park gets another huge purse increase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ellis Park gets another huge purse increase

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We're just a few weeks away, from the start of Ellis Park's live racing season, and there's good news, for the track.

Kentucky Downs racetrack, is transferring $500,000 in purses, to Ellis Park's 2018 meet. Now, this is in addition to the $2.4 million, already committed.

The original commitment in purse money, helped fund, four, new, $100,000 turf stakes races, to be run on August 5. The additional $500,000, will be used to beef up non-stakes race purses, across the board.

Ellis will now offer a record $230,000 a day in purses: up $20,000 from last year, and also, its maiden races, will be a record $42,000 a race. First day of the meet is July 1.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mississippi State fan trolls wife in local TV news interview

    Mississippi State fan trolls wife in local tv news interview

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:08:19 GMT
    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV FacebookOne Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook
    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV FacebookOne Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook

    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. 

    More >>

    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly