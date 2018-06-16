Ellis Park gets another huge purse increase

We're just a few weeks away, from the start of Ellis Park's live racing season, and there's good news, for the track.

Kentucky Downs racetrack, is transferring $500,000 in purses, to Ellis Park's 2018 meet. Now, this is in addition to the $2.4 million, already committed.

The original commitment in purse money, helped fund, four, new, $100,000 turf stakes races, to be run on August 5. The additional $500,000, will be used to beef up non-stakes race purses, across the board.

Ellis will now offer a record $230,000 a day in purses: up $20,000 from last year, and also, its maiden races, will be a record $42,000 a race. First day of the meet is July 1.

