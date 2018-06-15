Meyer makes U.S. Open cut with (-1) Friday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Meyer makes U.S. Open cut with (-1) Friday

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: U.S. Open website) (Source: U.S. Open website)
Southampton, NY (WFIE) -

After a rough first day at the U.S. Open, Evansville native Dylan Meyer rebounded with a great second round on Friday.

Meyer's 1-under par performance on Friday moved his total after two rounds to 6-over par, which was enough to advance to the weekend round.

