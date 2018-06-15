Meyer makes U.S. Open cut with (-1) Friday

After a rough first day at the U.S. Open, Evansville native Dylan Meyer rebounded with a great second round on Friday.

Dylan Meyer @DJ_DFunk shoots a -1 today, at the US Open!! He will make the cut, and move on to play this weekend!! Great comeback round, after yesterday's very difficult one in tough conditions! He was one of only 13 players, to shoot under par today! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) June 15, 2018

Meyer's 1-under par performance on Friday moved his total after two rounds to 6-over par, which was enough to advance to the weekend round.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.