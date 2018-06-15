Pre-hydration key before going outside on warm days

There's something you can do before you leave the house that can help you stay cool on a hot day: pre-hydration (WFIE)

Lots to do around the Tri-State this weekend, and with the expected heat it won't take you long to break a sweat outside.

When temperatures rise the chance of suffering a heat injury rises too. Medical officials say everyday activities like mowing the lawn, playing a sport, or even coming out to a music festival like the Handy Fest in Henderson can pose a risk.

But there's something you can do before you leave the house that can help you stay cool on a hot day: pre-hydration.

"Hydrate before you come out and then continue to drink while you're here," Brad Ayer, Henderson EMS, explains. "You're replacing those fluids as they go away. As you lose the fluids you're replacing them."

Ayer, a member of Henderson EMS, says drinking a couple bottles of water before going to an event gives your body a head start when facing the heat.

"Gatorade, it's got all the minerals and stuff, the salts and things, that's fine before you come out, but once you come out here and get in the heat, the fluid, the water is what you need," Ayer said. "That's what you're losing and then once you leave then you can drink the Gatorade again to get the minerals and salts and things back in your body."

Drinking water helps, but Ayer says that you still need to be on alert especially for the very young and the elderly.

"You know when you're family member is not acting right," Ayer said. "If you're down here with your mom and your dad and grandma, and grandma is just not acting herself come get us. We'll come check her out."

Making sure you stay safe when the temperature rises.

