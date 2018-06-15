Thousands come to Evansville for Jehovah's Witness Convention

It's the fifteenth year for the Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses at the Evansville Ford Center.

It's a tradition that started decades ago and brings families from all over the Midwest together. The message this year is to be courageous.

"We're learning how that quality of courageousness can be applied in our lives," said Chris Strong. "Me, as a husband and as a father, I'm learning how to deal with courage, despite the world being an ugly place sometimes."

Local businesses want the witnesses to know they are welcome in Evansville.

Nancy Drake is the owner of River Kitty Cat Cafe just down the road from the convention. She says many people might wonder what the Cat Cafe is and she hopes to see a few witnesses stop by and get the experience of coffee and a cat companion during their visit.

"I will say this on behalf of myself and really the city, the Jehovah's Witnesses are wonderful, wonderful friends to Evansville, and I'm excited that they're back," said Drake.

As thousands gather at the Ford Center this weekend they hope to spread a message of love while learning and growing together as a family.

