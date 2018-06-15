What to know about heat related health problems

The hottest days of the year are coming and that means potential health problems if you plan to be out for long periods of time.

Health officials say make sure you're hydrated. They say pre-hydrating and drinking plenty of water while you're outside will help replace the fluid you sweat out.

Medical officials also say to know the signs and be on the lookout for medical issues like heat stroke as the days get hotter.

"One of the earlier stages like cramps and things like that will come on pretty early," explains Deaconess Gateway Nurse John Blaha. "As you get hotter you'll start profusely sweating and your temperature will start to rise. Eventually if you get to the level of like heat stroke and things like that you'll just stop sweating completely."

Officials say if you notice someone suffering from these symptoms to get them out of the sun and give them some water. If that person looks to be suffering from heat stroke take them to a hospital immediately.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.