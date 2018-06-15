Chefs battle the heat at W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival

Chefs at summer festivals have a hard job. Keeping cool and preparing food all while managing with temperatures well over 100 degrees.

High temperatures aren't stopping the fun at Handy Fest 2018, but that doesn't mean the heat isn't posing problems especially for those behind the grill.

"It's just a grind," said Chip Stauffer a fry cook for R&L Concessions.

Stauffer has been a fry cook for the better part of 18 years and knows the ropes for dealing with summer festival heat.

"You know that it's going to be hot at the Handy Fest and you learn to just accept it and move on," explains Stauffer.

Cooks like Stauffer say that there aren't impervious to the heat. When it gets hot they feel that, but when the grill comes on it takes another step up.

"You're standing in an easy bake oven honestly," said Dan Todd the owner of Up in Smoke, a barbecue place in Henderson. "You know you've got the heat from the grill, heat from the smoker and so you have to pay attention to that kind of thing. Make sure you hydrate or die-drate."

Both Stauffer and Todd say that they've regularly experienced temperatures well into the triple digits. Sometimes getting as high as 140 degrees next to the grill.

With situations like that dehydration becomes a regular fear for these cooks.

"I've become so dehydrated that you develop the headache and develop nausea and all you want to do is find someplace cool," said Stauffer. "And most of the time after this festival when we leave, you know you're not interested in doing anything other than getting home in the air conditioning and getting in a cold shower."

Cooks say the best way to go about coping with the heat is by drinking good liquids. Not soda, not alcohol, but staying simple and rehydrating with water.

"It's drinking water. You know it's so easy to drink other things, soft drinks and things of that nature," said Stauffer. "You know water or some type of Gatorade, Powerade type of liquids to keep your electrolytes up and keep your body hydrated."

Both Stauffer and Todd say that battling the heat is a tough battle, but they don't mind fighting one bit.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.