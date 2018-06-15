Flyers frustrated over American Airlines glitch

Thousands of people were stranded in Charlotte North Carolina on Friday.

It was caused by a technical glitch with a regional carrier for American Airlines.

Those effects being felt in Evansville, but that wasn't the only problem people experienced at the Evansville Regional Airport.

Passengers waiting to board their flight to Atlanta are left confused about what has caused their flight to be delayed several times.

What was supposed to be a 10 a.m. flight has left these families stranded at the Evansville airport for more than six hours.

Denny Schutz told us he and his wife have planned a trip to London for over two years. Now they are unsure they'll make their connecting flight in Atlanta to take them on vacation.

Schutz said all the construction noise hasn't helped their frustrations.

"Of course we have an itinerary to catch a cruise liner the day after tomorrow," he said, "This is really throwing a monkey wrench into the whole thing."

At last check, their flight was delayed until 4:40 p.m.

They just hope there is a way to get started on a vacation they've spent years planning.

Airport officials say these kinds of cancellations and delays don't happen often at the EVV, but when they do, they ask that passengers do contact their airlines.

