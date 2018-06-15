Deaconess Infusion center to open Monday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deaconess Infusion center to open Monday

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

We're getting our first look inside the new infusion center at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. 

Patients at the facility will receive chemotherapy and other infusions.  

We're told the infusion center has 28 heated massage infusion chairs and eight private rooms.  Each pod has its own TV too. 

Hospital officials say they reached out to people who might use the facility when coming up with ideas to create it.  

We also learned work is underway to expand the facility. 

Hospital officials say the infusion center will eventually have room for about 36 people. 

The infusion center opens on Monday. We're told the expansion will be done within the next few weeks. 

