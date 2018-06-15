FEMA's disaster recovery center to close Saturday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

FEMA's disaster recovery center to close Saturday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

FEMA's disaster recovery center in Evansville will close Saturday.

It's for residents and business owners in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties affected by the flooding this past March.

FEMA officials and the Small Business Administration will help you apply for assistance.

The center is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at the Vanderburgh County EMA headquarters on Harmony Way.

The deadline to register online is July 5.

