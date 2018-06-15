Alcohol selling, gambling evidence found in search of Webster Co. VFW

Kentucky State Police is investigating after a tip to law enforcement claimed the VFW was selling alcohol in a dry county.

A search warrant on the Providence VFW in Webster County, which is a dry county, was executed by KSP on May 30, 2018. In their search, KSP found evidence of alcohol sells as well as gambling, according to their press release.

KSP says this in an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

We spoke to Post 5484's Commander-in-Chief Friday afternoon after receiving KSP's news release. He told us the Post has been open in Providence since 1944. When asked how long the VFW has sold alcohol, he replied, "since 1944." We asked the Commander if the establishment has ever had an exemption. He told us the local police has also looked the other way, as their family and friends also hang out at the Post.

"It's just local knowledge," said Providence resident Scott Fellows. "I mean, I believe that veterans should be able to have a cold beer if they want to have a cold beer, you know, they've served their country."

After spending some time in Providence, we learned many in the community are hoping the county turns wet. The lawyer representing VFW's case tells 14 News a petition to turn Webster County wet has garnered 430 signatures, with only 370 votes needed to take to the ballot in November.

We spoke to other Providence natives who agree with Fellows.

"I feel that they should have the right to be able to go and have a cold beverage if they feel the need to, without being harassed," said another resident, named Alfred. "They have earned the right to go and relax themselves."

Alfred and Fellows say they both have signed the petition that's floating around town.

"I've heard that the petitions have been placed in several of the convenient stores and local businesses and several of the Providence residents have signed those petitions so that we can better our community," said Alfred.

"I travel 32 miles just to, you know, get my alcohol," said Fellows, which brings up a common argument among dry counties in the Commonwealth.

Many studies have been conducted over the years in Kentucky, suggesting that residents of dry counties have to drive farther from their homes to consume alcohol, increasing the risks of impaired driving. Many researchers over the years have also challenged this argument, saying the statistics of alcohol-related crashes in wet and dry counties are similar.

"All of our finances are going to surrounding counties," said Alfred. "People are driving home from other cities drunk and so therefore we might as well keep the money within the county. Our county can profit so that we can get that tax off of the alcohol sales."

We will continue to follow this story.

