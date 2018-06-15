Tri-State man dumpster dives to feed pets in shelters - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State man dumpster dives to feed pets in shelters

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
His goal in all of this? To donate that food to local shelters. (WFIE) His goal in all of this? To donate that food to local shelters. (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Damaged bags of dog food, food past its expiration date, you name it, David Hazlett has probably found it.

Sometimes, he collects food we can eat, but lately, it's been pet food.

"I don't really want to see a piece of dog food in the dumpster," says Hazlett.

His goal in all of this? To donate that food to local shelters.

And he's done just that.

So far, he has collected and given away more than 500 pounds of pet food. He wants to get rid of this "problem" as he calls it completely, with an app that'll connect retailers and the people he's serving.

"It doesn't need to be a problem," Hazlett said. "This app is a great solution, it simply connects everyone and then you know who's getting your product."

That app would be called "Paw Pals" and pet charities would pick up the would-be waste at the retailer, eliminating the need for Hazlett to dumpster dive.

We called two of the stores where Hazlett "dives" for food. Petsmart and Pet Supplies Plus, to see if they'd be interested in helping him.

Petsmart officials say they have to throw away bags of food that are damaged because of health and safety regulations.

Pet Supplies Plus follows similar guidelines, but tells us they try to donate bags near expiration to local shelters, while throwing damaged bags away.

We checked with the City of Evansville, and officials here tell us there are no ordinances barring dumpster diving, but they do say if you're on private property, technically, you're trespassing.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mississippi State fan trolls wife in local TV news interview

    Mississippi State fan trolls wife in local tv news interview

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:08:19 GMT
    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV FacebookOne Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook
    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV FacebookOne Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook

    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. 

    More >>

    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly