Tri-State man dumpster dives to feed pets in shelters

Damaged bags of dog food, food past its expiration date, you name it, David Hazlett has probably found it.

Sometimes, he collects food we can eat, but lately, it's been pet food.

"I don't really want to see a piece of dog food in the dumpster," says Hazlett.

His goal in all of this? To donate that food to local shelters.

And he's done just that.

So far, he has collected and given away more than 500 pounds of pet food. He wants to get rid of this "problem" as he calls it completely, with an app that'll connect retailers and the people he's serving.

"It doesn't need to be a problem," Hazlett said. "This app is a great solution, it simply connects everyone and then you know who's getting your product."

That app would be called "Paw Pals" and pet charities would pick up the would-be waste at the retailer, eliminating the need for Hazlett to dumpster dive.

We called two of the stores where Hazlett "dives" for food. Petsmart and Pet Supplies Plus, to see if they'd be interested in helping him.

Petsmart officials say they have to throw away bags of food that are damaged because of health and safety regulations.

Pet Supplies Plus follows similar guidelines, but tells us they try to donate bags near expiration to local shelters, while throwing damaged bags away.

We checked with the City of Evansville, and officials here tell us there are no ordinances barring dumpster diving, but they do say if you're on private property, technically, you're trespassing.

