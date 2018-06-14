Day camp for Cub Scouts

The annual Cub Scout Day camp was in full swing over at the Eykamp Scout Center.

This year's theme is "Everyday Heroes" and campers learned from local heroes such as Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies, Scott Township Firefighters, and scouting volunteers.

Stations included CPR training, forensics, BB gun shooting and an archery tent.

Over 300 scouts were there and leaders say they could not do it alone.

Campers also learned all about American flag etiquette and how to properly retire a flag.

The camp runs through Friday evening.

