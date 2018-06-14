I-64 reopened after crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

I-64 reopened after crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Interstate 64 is reopened after a crash east of the Lynnville exit in Warrick County.

We're told traffic was already down to one lane because of a semi-fire earlier in the day. That incident caused congestion that led to this crash.

Sgt. Brad Brown said a small SUV slammed the back of a silver car, pushing it into the back of a semi.

Officials say two adults and two children in the silver car were hurt. Authorities had to cut the car apart to reach them.

Reconstructionists wrapped up their work around 7:30 p.m. and authorities reopened the interstate.

