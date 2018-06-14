Owensboro police looking for armed robber

Police are looking for an armed robber.

Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect.

It happened around 12:45 May 27 morning at the Quality Quick Gas Station on Frederica Street.

Police say the man held the clerk at gunpoint when he took cash from the register.

The man then hit the clerk in the head with the gun before running from the store, authorities say.

If you have any information on the robbery, call Owensboro police.

