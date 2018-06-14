Allen has contract purchased by Mets

Former Evansville Otters second baseman Josh Allen had his contract purchased by the New York Mets Thursday out of the American Association’s St. Paul Saints.



The Mets have assigned Allen to Double-A Binghamton.



“Couldn’t be happier for Josh and his family, he’s truly a great independent baseball story,” Evansville manager Andy McCauley said. “I signed Josh out of an open tryout and he went on to be a league most valuable player and now he’s in Double-A with the Mets.”



In January, Evansville finalized a deal to send Allen to St. Paul. In return, the Otters received catcher Mike Rizzitello and a player to be named later from the Saints.



“As tough as it was to trade Josh, we realized it’s the best thing for him as a player,” McCauley said. “He had nothing left to prove in the Frontier League.”



With the Saints this season, Allen played in 24 games and batted .344 with 17 runs, 31 hits and six doubles. He also had two triples and four home runs.



Allen, a Fort Meade, Fla. native, left the Otters as the all-time franchise leader in triples (19), stolen bases (76) and hit by pitches (51).



He is second in several other career statistical categories; including games played (347), at bats (1,222), hits (374), doubles (70), RBIs (171), runs (261) and total bases (596).



Allen is third in career home runs and walks with 38 and 191, respectively.



His best season in Evansville came in 2016, where he set a single-season franchise record with a .354 batting average in earning the FL Most Valuable Player award. He also set the season record for doubles that year, finishing with 34.



With Allen, Evansville made the playoffs three times and won the 2016 Frontier League title.



A Frontier League All-Star selection in 2014, 2016 and 2017, Allen joined the Otters in 2014 after playing collegiately at the University of West Florida.



“I’m sure everyone that knew Josh in Evansville will be pulling for him,” McCauley said. “We wish him the best of luck.”

