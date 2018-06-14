Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard of Evansville, 2848 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths too weak.

Thunderbolt Pass Golf Course, 6901 Petersburg Rd. Non-critical violation: Walk in cooler ceiling in need of repair.

Gas & Food Mart, 2912 Lincoln Ave. Critical violation: Live pest activity at drink island. Non-critical violation: Bulk single use service items not stored 6 inches off the floor.

Show Me´s East, 1700 Morgan Center. Critical violations: Chemical dishwasher not sanitizing. Live pest activity present. Knife stored improperly between equipment. Disposable single service items not stored 6 inches off the floor. Sanitizer bottle not labeled. Non-critical violations: Kitchen floors, walls, ceiling and equipment in need of cleaning. Back doors open without protection. Ventilation system in need of cleaning. Ventilation system in need of repair. Cutting board needs repaired/replaced.

Roy Boy Shaved Ice, 1620 N Green River Rd. Critical violations: Hand washing sink being used for storage. Chemical sanitizer for wiping cloths too strong Non-critical violations: Disposable single service items not stored 6 inches off the floor. Establishment lacking chemical sanitizer test strips.

Showplace Cinemas, 1801 Morgan Center Dr. Critical violation: Employee not washing when required.

Clarion Inn & Suites, 5538 E. Indiana St. Non-critical violation: Hand drying provisions not provided at hand sink.

Franco's, 325 S Green River Rd. Critical violation: Hand sink not accessible.

The Acai Bar and More, 3916 Western Ave. Non-critical violation: Three compartment no set up to wash, rinse, and sanitize blenders.

No violations:

Kona Ice Trailer.

Annamarie's.

J’s Sportsbar & Grill.

Gas & Food Mart.

McDonalds, 3350 N Green River Rd,.

Jeanne´s Gelato Temp.

Stop & Go.

Taco Johns, 2509 Washington Ave.

Hardees, 4400 Covert Ave.

Clarion Inn & Suites.

Miller's Barbecue.

Lamasco / Dapper Pig.

Crazy Daisy.

Miss Moon.

Dizzy Izzy's Food Truck.

Sweet Treats @ Bosse Field.

Anderson's Shaved Ice.

Turn Table LLC/Food Truck Festival.

Snickerdoodle Art.

Twisted Fry @ Food Truck Fest.

Ma & Pa's Smackin Good.

Marine Corps @ Food Fest.

C & C Express @ Food Truck Fest.

Joe Brewski.

Gatrick's.

Crazy Corn @ Food Truck Fest.

Taco Time...!! @ Food Truck Fest.

