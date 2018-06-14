Thunderbolts ink first 5 players for next season

Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Pyle announced today the signing of five players to next season’s roster, three of which are familiar names to Thunderbolts fans. Brandon Lubin, Fred Hein, Hunter Stewart, Mike Fazio and Taylor Cutting are set to take the ice for Evansville’s third season when it kicks off this October.

•Brandon Lubin (Defense) — The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Commerce, Mich. native has been called up to the ECHL twice in two years. Last season he played 46 games for Evansville, where he tallied 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points. “I’m very excited to be re-signed by coach Pyle and the Thunderbolt organization,” said Lubin. “This is a great organization to play for and a great fan base. With the group returning we should have a strong core of guys and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season.”

•Fred Hein (Forward) — The North Reading, Mass. native spent two years each at the University of New England and Becker College. In 2014-15, the 6-foot, 220-pound forward played 21 games with Becker, earning 3 goals and 2 assists for 5 points. “After spending the past three years of my professional career in Europe I am very excited to continue and start a new journey in North America and I can’t think of a better place to start than with the Thunderbolts,” said Hein. “I am very thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started!”

•Hunter Stewart (Forward) — The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Calgary, Alta. native made a big impact for Evansville when he was picked up in the backend of the 2017-18 season. He earned just as many points as games played (4 goals and 4 assists in 8 games).

•Mike Fazio (LW) — Coming straight out of the University of Wisconsin River Falls, the 6-foot, 185-pound Bartlett, Ill. native had a strong first year as a pro, tallying 5 goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 43 games. “I’m really excited to come back to Evansville for another season,” said Fazio. “Last year was a fun one to be a part of with our group of guys and what we accomplished. I am looking forward to being back at the Ford Center working towards an even more successful season for our team.”

•Taylor Cutting (Defense) — The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Royersford, Penn. native spent the 2014-15 season playing for the Philadelphia Revolution. He earned 2 goals and 1 assist in 16 games. “I am happy for the opportunity that Coach Pyle has provided me to come into camp and compete for a roster spot,” said Cutting. “I have only heard great things about the Evansville Thunderbolts and the City of Evansville and I look forward to getting started!”

The Thunderbolts first home game of its third season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) will be on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Ford Center in downtown Evansville. Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for next season, call 812-422-8000.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts